Here's what Mowbray had to say when asked about facing his former club:

“The people of Sunderland were amazing to me considering I lived, played football for 12 years, and managed for three years the team (Middlesbrough) 30 miles down the road, which were big rivals.

"The people of Sunderland supported me amazingly well and hopefully we gave them a team that they enjoyed for 15 months. We tried to win games, tried to score goals, tried to be aggressive and play on the front foot. We had some wonderfully talented players like Clarke and Roberts.