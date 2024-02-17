News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

LIVE: Birmingham vs Sunderland: Jordan James goal draws hosts level after Jack Clarke opener

Updates, analysis and reaction as Sunderland face Birmingham City at St Andrew's Stadium in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 16:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from St Andrew's.

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield, which saw them drop to 10th in the Championship table. Birmingham, managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, beat Blackburn 1-0 last time out but remain in a relegation battle.

We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from St Andrew's throughout the day:

Birmingham vs Sunderland

14:06 GMTUpdated 16:41 GMT

LIVE: Birmingham 1 (James, 60) (Miyoshi, 80) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 22)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Mundle (Ba, 70), Clarke, Burstow (Rusyn, 70)

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Rigg, Ba, Aouchiche, Kelly, Rusyn, Hemir

Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Drameh, Bielik, Roberts, Laird, Dozzell, Seung-ho (Bacuna, 65), Roberts (Dembele, 65), Miyoshi, James, Stansfield

Subs: Etheridge, Buchanan, Anderson, Aiwu, Sunjic, Gardner, Bacuna, Dembele, Jutkiewicz

16:42 GMT

83' Hume booked

Now Hume is shown a yellow card for a late tackle.

That's his ninth booking of the season.

16:41 GMT

80' Goal Birmingham (Miyoshi)

The hosts lead.

Stansfield's effort deflected off Ballard and into the path of Miyoshi who got in front of Hjelde to convert.

2-1.

16:36 GMT

77' James booked

Now James is shown a yellow card for a foul on Bellingham inside the Birmingham half.

16:34 GMT

74' Ba booked

Ba is booked for a late foul on Drameh.

16:29 GMT

70' Double Sunderland change

ON: Rusyn and Ba

OFF: Burstow and Mundle

16:28 GMTUpdated 16:32 GMT

69' Burstow down

Now Burstow is down and receiving treatment.

16:28 GMT

68' Burstow scores - but it's offside

Burstow head's in Clarke's in-swinging free-kick but the flag is up for offside.

16:26 GMTUpdated 16:27 GMT

65' Double change for Birmingham

ON: Dembele and Bacuna

OFF: Seung-ho and Roberts

16:26 GMT

64' Sunderland struggling to get out

Sunderland have dropped off in this second half and are now inviting pressure, as Birmingham see another shot blocked following an attack down the right.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HuddersfieldBirminghamBlackburnTony MowbraySunderlandBirmingham City