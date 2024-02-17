Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from St Andrew's.

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield, which saw them drop to 10th in the Championship table. Birmingham, managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, beat Blackburn 1-0 last time out but remain in a relegation battle.