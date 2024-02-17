LIVE: Birmingham vs Sunderland: Jordan James goal draws hosts level after Jack Clarke opener
Sunderland face Birmingham City in the Championship - and we've got all the action covered from St Andrew's.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield, which saw them drop to 10th in the Championship table. Birmingham, managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, beat Blackburn 1-0 last time out but remain in a relegation battle.
We'll have live updates, analysis, reaction and more from St Andrew's throughout the day:
Birmingham vs Sunderland
LIVE: Birmingham 1 (James, 60) (Miyoshi, 80) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 22)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Mundle (Ba, 70), Clarke, Burstow (Rusyn, 70)
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Rigg, Ba, Aouchiche, Kelly, Rusyn, Hemir
Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Drameh, Bielik, Roberts, Laird, Dozzell, Seung-ho (Bacuna, 65), Roberts (Dembele, 65), Miyoshi, James, Stansfield
Subs: Etheridge, Buchanan, Anderson, Aiwu, Sunjic, Gardner, Bacuna, Dembele, Jutkiewicz
83' Hume booked
Now Hume is shown a yellow card for a late tackle.
That's his ninth booking of the season.
80' Goal Birmingham (Miyoshi)
The hosts lead.
Stansfield's effort deflected off Ballard and into the path of Miyoshi who got in front of Hjelde to convert.
2-1.
77' James booked
Now James is shown a yellow card for a foul on Bellingham inside the Birmingham half.
74' Ba booked
Ba is booked for a late foul on Drameh.
70' Double Sunderland change
ON: Rusyn and Ba
OFF: Burstow and Mundle
69' Burstow down
Now Burstow is down and receiving treatment.
68' Burstow scores - but it's offside
Burstow head's in Clarke's in-swinging free-kick but the flag is up for offside.
65' Double change for Birmingham
ON: Dembele and Bacuna
OFF: Seung-ho and Roberts
64' Sunderland struggling to get out
Sunderland have dropped off in this second half and are now inviting pressure, as Birmingham see another shot blocked following an attack down the right.