Lee Cattermole trains with Eredivisie side after Sunderland exit
Lee Cattermole is training with Eredivise side VVV-Venlo after his departure from Sunderland earlier this summer.
The 31-year-old reached an agreement with the Black Cats after the end of last season to bring his 10-year stay on Wearside to an early end.
He is now on trial with the side who finished 12th in the Dutch top tier last season.
He joins up with former Black Cat Jerome Sinclair, who is on loan at the club. They have one won and drawn one of their games so far this season.
Speaking to the PFA last season, Cattermole revealed an ambition to play abroad before he retires.
“I love the challenge of playing against foreign teams and different types of players and that’s why I loved the Premier League,” he said.
“You have to setup differently and find different ways to shut out teams.
“I love different styles and love watching footballing in Spain,Italy and South America. The Premier League benefits from managers and players from all those areas bringing their styles to England.”
“For me personally, I don’t think China would suit me.
“But the MLS, Spain or Italy – that would be something I would be open to.”
A club statement in July read: “We can confirm that Lee Cattermole has left the club with immediate effect.
“Lee has been a great servant for SAFC and we wish to place on record our thanks for his dedication for the past 10 years and we wish him the very best in the future.”