Lee Cattermole edges closer to sealing new contract after Sunderland exit
Lee Cattermole is edging closer to sealing his next move after leaving Sunderland – having impressed with Dutch side VVV Venlo.
The 31-year-old teamed up with the Eredivise side last week on a trial basis, allowing both the midfielder and club to see whether the move would be a good fit.
Cattermole has previously made no secret of his desire to play abroad, and looks to have impressed during his early days in the Netherlands.
Indeed, manager Robert Maaskant believes signing the ex-Sunderland midfielder is a ‘serious option’ for the club and is hopeful that a deal can be struck – leaving a big decision in Cattermole’s hands.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“That [a deal for Cattermole] is a serious option,” said Maaskant, speaking after Venlo’s 4-1 defeat to Ajax.
“It is special that a club like VVV can get a player of that kind of calibre. That would be a huge boost for us.”