Every done deal in League One this summer

Sunderland weren’t the only League One side busy during the summer transfer window – with some eye-catching deals completed across the division in what proved to be a hectic summer.

By Mark Donnelly
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 11:45

And with the transfer window having slammed shut yesterday, we take a look at all the deals completed in third tier this summer. Scroll down and click through the pages to see EVERY signing made by Sunderland’s rivals this summer – and the players they have let go over the past few months:

1. Accrington Stanley

In: Joe Pritchard (Bolton), Ben Barclay (Brighton & Hove Albion), Lamine Kaba Sherif (Liverpool), Joe Maguire (Fleetwood Town), Colby Bishop (Leamington), Zaine Francis-Angol (AFC Fylde), Dion Charles (Southport), Courtney Baker-Richardson (Swansea City - loan), Josef Bursik (Stoke City - loan), Lewis Doyle (Southport), Conor Simpson (Preston North End - loan), Aji Alese (West Ham - loan), Jerome Opoku (Fulham - loan) | Out: Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. AFC Wimbledon

In: Nathan Trott (West Ham United - loan), Adam Roscrow (Cardiff Met), Luke O’Neill (Gillingham), Michael Folivi (Watford - loan), Marcus Forss (Brentford - loan) | Out: James Hanson (Grimsby Town), Deji Oshilaja (Charlton Athletic), Tom Soares (Stevenage)

Photo: Warren Little

3. Blackpool

In: Adi Yussuf (Solihull), Ryan Edwards (Plymouth Argyle), Sully Kaikai (NAC Breda), Ben Tollitt (Tranmere Rovers), Jamie Devitt (Carlisle United), James Husband (Norwich City - loan), Jak Alniwck (Rangers - loan), Ryan Hardie (Rangers), Rocky Bushiri (Norwich City - loan), Joe Nuttall (Blackburn Rovers), Sean Scannell (Bradford City), Calum MacDonald (Derby County) | Out: John O’Sullivan (Morecambe), Mark Cullen (Port Vale), Jimmy Ryan (Rochdale), Marc Bola (Middlesbrough), Harry Pritchard (Bradford City), Jamie Devitt (Bradford CIty - loan)

Photo: Mark Robinson

4. Bolton Wanderers

In: James Weir (Hull City), Josh Earl (Preston North End - loan), Jack Hobbs (free agent), Liam Bridcutt (Nottingham Forest - loan), Will Buckley (free agent), Jake Wright (Sheffield United - loan) | Out: Mark Beevers (Peterborough), Joe Pritchard (Accrington), Mark Little (Bristol Rovers), Clayton Donaldson (Bradford City), Luca Connell (Celtic), Sammy Ameobi (Nottingham Forest), Josh Vela (Hibernian), Ben Amos (Charlton Athletic), David Wheater (Oldham Athletic), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Ehrun Oztumer (Charlton Athletic)

Photo: Gareth Copley

