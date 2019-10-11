League One rivals Coventry City confirm they rejected Sunderland approach for Mark Robins - as he signs new deal

Mark Robins.

Sunderland are on the hunt for a new manager following the decision to sack Jack Ross on Tuesday afternoon, with the Black Cats sixth in League One eight points off leaders Ipswich Town after 11 games

Sunderland have approached five clubs to speak to their managers including Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth and it is understood the Wycombe board would not stand in his way if Sunderland were to pursue their interest.

A Coventry statement read: “Coventry City can confirm that manager Mark Robins has agreed a new contract with the Sky Blues.

“The club received an approach from Sunderland on Wednesday regarding speaking to Mark about their managerial vacancy, which the Sky Blues have subsequently rejected.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The club opened discussions on Wednesday with Robins about a new and improved contract with the club, which was agreed on Thursday evening.”

Robins said: “On the back of the approach from Sunderland, the club reacted really quickly with a new contract offer and I am grateful to them for that. I had no intention of leaving – when I spoke to Dave, I was unequivocal in my desire to stay. We agreed it all within 24 hours and I’m delighted to accept the new contract.

“I’m fully invested in this process and this club. Everyone knows the feelings I have - I have got this club in my heart and want to continue the progress we have made.”

Chief Executive Dave Boddy said: “We are delighted that Mark has agreed a new contract with Coventry City Football Club, as will all supporters be too.

“Interest from elsewhere is a compliment to the excellent job that Mark has done at this Club, in spite of trying circumstances at times.

“That Mark has committed to this new contract shows his affection for the Club and its supporters, and the dedication he has to continuing the great work he has started here.