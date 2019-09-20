The latest promotion odds from League One have been revealed

League One promotion odds: Sunderland's surprising odds revealed after mixed form

Sunderland’s promotion odds have shifted once again after some mixed form of late – but how do their promotion odds look now?

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 20th September 2019, 16:00 pm
Updated Friday, 20th September 2019, 13:56 pm

The Black Cats have won one of their last three League One clashes but, with just one defeat all season, remain in contention at the top of the third tier. But how do their promotion odds compare to Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and the rest of their promotion rivals? Scroll down and click through the pages to discover the latest bookmakers’ odds:

1. AFC Wimbledon

Current odds: 250/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Warren Little

2. Tranmere Rovers

Current odds: 150/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Lewis Storey

3. Accrington Stanley

Current odds: 66/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

4. Rochdale

Current odds: 50/1 (Sky Bet)

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

