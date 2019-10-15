League One news: Henrik Larsson reveals managerial snub as Sunderland ace hailed
Henrik Larsson has snubbed the chance to join Southend United - and has ruled out a move to English football in the short-term.
The former Barcelona and Celtic striker looked to set to take the managerial hotseat at Roots Hall as part of a takeover of the League One side.
But with the bid to buy the club having failed, the Swedish press report that Larsson will not be making the move to England.
Speaking to Sportbladet, the former striker said: “I was ready to sit down on a plane, fly over and sign on.
“Everything was basically done.”
Larsson, who is 28/1 to succeed Jack Ross at Sunderland, says there are no other offers from English football at the moment - having ruled-out another crack at management in his homeland.
“Not at this time,” he said of a potential return to the UK.
“We negotiated intensely with Southend. That was the main focus.
“I'm not interested in that [returning to Sweden]
“It is abroad or nothing at all.”
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill has hailed the performance of Tom Flanagan during the GAWA’s win over the Czech Republic.
The Sunderland centre back started for his nation in the friendly victory, and O’Neill was left impressed with his display.
Ton Flanagan was very good,” he said.
“He and Jonny [Evans] and Craig [Cathcart] had a lot of big physical threats to deal with and a lot of big balls coming into the box which they dealt with pretty well."