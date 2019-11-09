Laurens De Bock reveals the one big improvement Phil Parkinson has made at Sunderland

Sunderland defender Laurens De Bock has been impressed by Phil Parkinson

While De Bock, who returned from injury in the midweek defeat to Leicester City, has only had limited time training under the new manager, he has been left impressed by Parkinson’s early impact.

Behind the scenes, the new Sunderland boss has been keen to instill an organisation within the side – something De Bock feels was lacking.

And the Leeds loanee has been delighted with the ‘positive’ signs from his new manager.

"I wasn't so much involved, so I've not got a big idea,” he said of Parkinson’s impact.

“But the idea I have now is that he's really good for the team.

“He talks a lot and he wants to put on an organisation on the pitch. I think we needed that, with clear rules and it's clear for everybody.

“Positive things, yeah."

And while there have been marked improvements, De Bock believers there is still more to come from the Black Cats.

With the Bristol Rovers clash next weekend now postponed, Parkinson will now have a full week to work with his side.

That’s something he has been deprived of during his early weeks on Wearside.

"We have always had Tuesday and Saturday games [since he arrived], so we don't have much time to work in the week on systems and tactics,” admitted De Bock.

“I think when we have a break and we have a full week to work then we will improve again as a team."

That full week of training will also give De Bock the chance to stake his claim for a starting stop, after a ‘difficult’ start to life with Sunderland.

"It's difficult because I didn't really have that preparation,” he added.

“I played a few games and then had this injury, I think because I didn't have this preparation.