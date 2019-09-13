The key role ex-Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat played in Lee Cattermole's VVV-Venlo move
Ex-Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat played a key role in Lee Cattermole’s summer move to Dutch top-flight side VVV-Venlo.
Cattermole left the Stadium of Light after 10 years, the experienced midfielder and club reaching an agreement on the remaining two years of his deal.
And now VVV-Venlo technical director Stan Valckx has revealed he took advice from Advocaat before signing the experienced midfielder.
Valckx told Soccer News: “I called Dick Advocaat. He was his coach at Sunderland in the past.
“He was like: Does he want to go to VVV? Does he want to go to the Netherlands? A player with so much experience?
“Advocaat was quite surprised, but full of praise for Cattermole. Not only about his role on the pitch, but also off it. That convinced us to continue.
“Afterwards, that was the transfer that went most smoothly. It was arranged within a few days. Nice to see that he immediately lives up to his reputation.”