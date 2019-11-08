The key contract decisions looming for Sunderland as Phil Parkinson begins January preparations

The investment will be used mainly to improve the club’s academy and recruitment structures.

The clarity in terms of ownership structure also comes at an important time, with a crucial January window beginning to loom on the horizon.

New manager Phil Parkinson is already making plans for what adjustments are required.

Duncan Watmore is one of ten Sunderland senior players out of contract next summer

Sunderland also have a large group of players whose contract situation will need resolving.

Most will see decisions made when Sunderland’s status is confirmed at the end of the season, the club coming to an end of a two-year cycle regardless of whether they win promotion.

Parkinson said last week it was ‘too early’ in his tenure to think about renewals, but there are nevertheless some key assets who the club could do with clarity on ahead of the turn of the year.

We run through the players in the last year of their deal and what is likely to come next….

JON McLAUGHLIN

Stewart Donald said that the club would address McLaughlin’s contract situation after the summer transfer window shut.

Summer interest from the Championship confirmed his status not just as one of the club’s best signings in recent times, but one of their prized assets.

As such, a new deal made complete sense from both a footballing and business point of view.

Now in November, no resolution has been forthcoming and though he is back in the side due to Lee Burge’s injury, McLaughlin’s form has not been at the same level this season.

His experience, stature and quality, though, is not in question.

The reasons for the delay are unclear.

Talks initially stalled with McLaughlin saying in August that no concrete offer had been made. Donald responded by saying he was confident an agreement would be reached, but that the players agent had not started with a ‘particularly sensible position’.

To the frustration of former boss Jack Ross, there appeared to be no concrete progress after that.

January is approaching and despite his dip in form, clubs elsewhere will no doubt be watching the situation with interest.

McLaughlin has made a number of astute moves at the end of previous contracts, but has insisted he wants a long stay at Sunderland.

The emergence of Lee Burge has added another element to the impasse and how it will be resolved remains to be seen.

JOEL LYNCH

Has quickly established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet since his late arrival this summer.

Experienced, good in the air and bringing physicality to a side that had been lacking it, he looks a very astute addition.

Unclear whether there is an option to extend in his current deal, but it looks like a partnership that could work well beyond this season, regardless of how the next few months go in terms of the team’s results.

ALIM OZTURK

The Turk was beginning to settle into the game and impress against Leicester’s youngsters in midfield when he suffered another hamstring injury.

The extent of the injury remains unclear but it’s a blow to a player who has had to fight his way back into contention on numerous occasions since arriving last summer.

Will need to make an impression on Parkinson when he returns if he is to have a long-term future.

TOM FLANAGAN

Fallen out of favour this season, though he has acquitted himself well when called upon in the cup games.

His versatility in the coming months could well prove to be useful to Parkinson but minutes at centre-back are likely to be limited.JACK BALDWIN

Injury has prevented Baldwin from making any significant impression at Salford City.

Ross played down any chance of a January recall after his departure and he is one who seems likely to leave on a free next summer.

Produced some excellent displays last season but struggled for consistency and the Black Cats have looked more resolute in recent weeks.DYLAN McGEOUCH

McGeouch took up the option of an extra year last summer, determined to make his mark after a mixed first season.

Has played just one game under the new manager, and struggled against a lively Leicester City U21 midfield.

Parkinson spoke after the game about his lack of match fitness being a mitigating factor, and he was excellent against Premier League opposition earlier in the season, but a lack of competitive action otherwise suggests he is down the pecking order.

His future at Sunderland looks very uncertain ahead of the January window.

There was summer interest north of the border, where his stock remains high. There will be plenty monitoring his situation, without a doubt.

CHRIS MAGUIRE

The 30-year-old quickly emerged as a genuine cult hero last season, and has been a regular again this season.

Has thrived in the Championship in the past, but has not played at that level for a few years.

A player who Sunderland would be unlikely to be make a decision on until the current campaign comes to an end.

His ability has never been in question, but consistency is key.

LUKE O’NIEN

One of the players who Sunderland would be wise to secure long before next summer.

Ross was asked about O’Nien’s contractual situation after the 24-year-old made an outstanding return to an advanced midfield role earlier in the season.

The then Sunderland boss believed that the club had an option to extend for a further year, which gives them some breathing room in the weeks and months ahead.

Championship clubs had tried to sign O’Nien in the summer, impressed with his incredible work-rate and capacity to get better.

He has only improved since then, and his finishing ability mark him out as a player with significant potential.

He has to be a big part of Sunderland’s future, regardless of how this season plays out.

Phil Parkinson is a huge fan.

ETHAN ROBSON

With Parkinson opting for height and energy in midfield so far, there is a chance for Ethan Robson if he can continue to thrive on loan at Grimsby Town.

His return in January is likely to be his last chance to nail down a first-team place, the talented midfielder approaching an age where regular football is an absolute must.

It has been a whirlwind period for Parkinson since taking charge, and a welcome break from competitive football in the coming weeks should allow him the chance to assess the 23-year-old better.

DUNCAN WATMORE

Watmore’s return has been one of the biggest positives in recent weeks.

Not just because he is one of the most likeable characters in the game, but because his pace and ability to carry the ball marks him out as a unique player in this squad.Offers a completely different dimension in any league and a player who at his best, clearly has a lot to offer in the long-term.

The issue is of course that he is the last player at the club to have signed his current deal in the Premier League era.