The Sunderland co-owner, who obtained a 20% stake in the club last year, launched a bid for his homeland’s presidency earlier this year.

And while that bid proved unsuccessful - Sartori being defeated during the primary elections - his passion for a political career has not faded.

Indeed, the 38-year-old yesterday completed a tour promoting his political front, now named ‘All For The People’, and claimed that his movement ‘came to stay’.

Juan Sartori has provided an update on his future plans

And with the Black Cats set for a takeover by an American consortium in the coming weeks, such comments may hint that his future lies in Uruguay.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth fan John Westwood has hit out at Southampton FC and the FA after he was refused entry to England’s clash with Kosovo.

The famous Pompey fan, who is known across the country, was turned away at the turnstiles after he arrived in a Portsmouth shirt and jacket.

Speaking to The News, Westwood said: “I was queuing up to enter the ground when a steward told me: ‘Sorry, I can’t let you in with a Pompey shirt’.

“I called over another steward and offered to turn my shirt inside out and she pointed to my coat, so I offered to do the same with that, it’s only got a badge on it.

“I have been dressing in that style of attire to watch England games for 40 years.

“This is was an England home game, nothing to do with local rivalries. I have been across the country to other grounds where rivals mix together.

“I didn't want any problems, I just wanted to watch England play.”

But Southampton FC have defended their actions, claiming that Westwood was informed prior to the game as to their security concerns.

In a statement, the Premier League side said: “The police and safety plan around the game stipulated that any fan in this scenario would not be admitted for safety and security reasons.