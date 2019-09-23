Jordan Willis on Bolton Wanderers draw and where Sunderland must improve

Jack Hobbs puts Bolton Wanderers ahead on Saturday afternoon

Aiden McGeady rescued a point with a stoppage time penalty against Bolton Wanderers, after a soft goal meant that the search for the first clean sheet of the seaon continues.“It was frustrating more than anything,” Willis said.

“To not come away with three points again is disappointing. Again, it’s another game where we haven’t managed to keep a clean sheet, so it’s disappointing.

“It’s the same at both ends of the pitch. We have to be more ruthless at keeping other teams out, and then we have to take our own chances. They’re the fine details that matter at the end of the day, and they’re the ones we have to start fixing to pick up more points.

“We’ve only lost one game this season, so we have to keep that in mind,” he added.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not like we’re losing matches, but we know we’re drawing too many games and getting a run of consecutive wins would make a big difference to us.

“That would certainly help in terms of building momentum because even though we’ve had some good results this season, we haven’t really been able to get a run going. We just have to stay positive, keep looking at what we’re doing well, and then work on the things we need to improve.”

As the pressure on the Black Cats mounts, Willis says the players know they have to produce and thanked the 4,000 strong following for their support.

“As players, we have to set ourselves high standards,” he said.

“There is pressure on us, but that’s part and parcel of being a footballer. As a team and individually, we have to set ourselves high standards and high targets, and week in, week out, that’s what we have to produce.”