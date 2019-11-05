Jon McLaughlin's Scotland call-up increases chances of Sunderland's trip to Bristol Rovers being postponed

Jon McLaughlin has been called up to the Scotland squad.

McLaughlin was today named in the Scotland squad to face Cyprus and Kazakhstan later this month.

Sunderland are due to play Bristol Rovers away the weekend of November 16, when the next round of international fixtures fall, but as things stand Phil Parkinson would be without Jon McLaughlin, while Lee Burge is yet to return to training following a thigh injury.

Teenage keeper Anthony Patterson has been on the bench in recent games.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland could request a postponement from the EFL provided the club receives the number of international call-ups that would trigger a postponement.

Clubs can request a postponement if they have a total of three players, senior or Under-21 level, away on international duty.

Northern Ireland duo Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin are also expected to be called up, while teenage striker Benji Kimpioka has been a regular in the Sweden youth squad.

When asked about the upcoming Bristol Rovers game at the weekend, Parkinson said: “We have to wait and see who is called up officially. The problem we have is the goalkeeping situation, we have to assess Burgey.

“We don’t want to go into the game weakened and give them the advantage.”