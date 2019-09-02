Joey Barton reveals why he signed ex-Sunderland defender for League One Fleetwood Town
Joey Barton has revealed why he signed ex-Sunderland defender Jimmy Dunne for the Black Cats’ League One rivals Fleetwood Town.
Barton was keen to sign a defender before the transfer window closes this evening – bagging defensive reinforcements on his birthday as 21-year-old Dunne joins from Premier League Burnley.
Dunne joined Sunderland last January on a six-month loan deal, clocking up 12 League One appearances and netting a goal as Sunderland finished fifth, missing out on automatic promotion.
"We are really pleased to boost our defensive ranks with the signing of Jimmy on loan for the season,” the ex-Newcastle United and QPR midfielder said when speaking to the Blackpool Gazette.
“Despite his young age, he has a lot of experience and knows the division, having spent time at Sunderland last season. We’re sure he will add to what is a really exciting squad and we look forward to seeing his qualities in a Fleetwood Town shirt.”