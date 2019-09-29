Joel Lynch excels as Luke O'Nien gives Jack Ross food for thought: Six things learned from Sunderland win over MK Dons
Sunderland bounced back from the deflating 1-1 draw at Bolton to beat MK Dons 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.
Max Power and Luke O'Nien scored two stunning goals to hand the Black Cats victory, though they were made to work hard for it.
Here's what we learned:
Goal of the season contenders
Power and O'Nien took part in a goal of the season competition, two sublime finishes, both goals showcasing their technical skill.
Power's was the pick of the bunch, to curl home a powerful finish from that angle with his first touch was a joy to behold. The Stadium of Light erupted.
Ross joked afterwards whether O'Nien's delightful lob had crossed the line. It had. Another stunning effort.
Joel Lynch excellent
Two games in and he could prove to be one of the signings of the summer. Commanding, powerful, excellent in the air, good organiser, read the game brilliantly. One of the best league debuts you'll see.
Laurens De Bock impresses
Still needs to improve his match fitness as he only lasted 63 minutes but he showed enough in that hour to prove he too could be a very shrewd signing.
Not thought of well by Leeds fans, De Bock has a point to prove and the no-nonsense full-back has settled quickly. A promising week.
O'Nien offers Ross food for thought
Versatile O'Nien showed his class in the no10 role, constantly pressing MK Dons, his positivity helping Sunderland dominate the opening 45.
Also saw a header hit the post before his brilliant finish. And even better celebration.
Sunderland still waiting for first league clean sheet
Sunderland should have seen the game out more comfortably yet a really poor goal was conceded to set up a nervy finish.
The Black Cats still waiting for that elusive league clean sheet.
This must be the start of a winning run
League One is again proving to be incredibly competitive, Sunderland are fifth, five points off the top spot following the win over MK Dons.
Sunderland, having already drawn four games this season, need this win to spark a long winning run.