James Fowler press conference LIVE: Sunderland injury and takeover updates ahead of Sheffield United
Takeover talk and the future of Jack Ross is dominating the headlines this morning after a disappointing 1-1 draw away at Bolton Wanderers.
By James Copley
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 12:58 pm
We’ll have live updates throughout the day, including all of the latest transfer and takeover news as Jack Ross’ men prepare to battle in the Carabao Cup against Premier League Sheffield United on Wednesday.
Ross is coming under increasing pressure from supporters following more points dropped and another 1-1 draw in League One. Following the league cup game, Sunderland return to league action when they host MK Dons on Saturday afternoon at the Stadium of Light.
Scroll down and refresh for updates: