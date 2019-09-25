James Fowler has this message for Sunderland players ahead of Sheffield United clash

George Dobson celebrates his goal against Burnley in the previous round of the Carabao Cup

The Black Cats travel to Bramall Lane having knocked out Burnley in the previous round. They fielded a heavily-changed side that night, and will do so again tonight.

A number of younger players, included talented midfielder Elliot Embleton, are likely to be heavily involved.

They will face a side already impressing in the top tier after winning two promotions in three seasons, thriving in a system that has drawn admiring glances from the likes of Marcelo Bielsa.

“It’s a new stadium, a new challenge in pitting your wits against a formation that’s proved very successful for Sheffield United,” Fowler said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s lots of things within that you look forward to.

“Hopefully we can put on a performance that fans are going to be proud of and hopefully we can get one or two more players pushing for a start on Saturday.”

The likes of George Dobson and Luke O’Nien thrived in that win over Burnley, and whoever plays tonight, Fowler says it is a big opportunity to build confidence after two frustrating draws in the league.

“You go in and put a performance like that and it just reminds them that they are good players,” he said.

“When you play a team a couple of leagues above, there’s probably less tension and you can sometimes show how good you can be without that fear of failure because it’s important we don’t let that happen within the group, that they can go and express themselves and hopefully win games.”

The game wil also give Laurens De Bock and Joel Lynch a chance to stake their claim.

“We’ve looked over the summer and probably tried to recruit and older, experienced player,” Fowler said.

“Joel Lynch fits that bill, he’s played a lot of career in the Championship, he’s a left-sided player too, who talks, organises. Laurens has obviously played at a decent level in European football as well.