James Fowler explains why he expects Will Grigg to find his feet at Sunderland and the signs that have encouraged him

Grigg suffered another frustrating afternoon at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, missing a big opportunity to put his side ahead in the first half.

He has yet to score in the league this season and has fallen behind currently injured Marc McNulty in the selection pecking order.

Fowler is nevertheless confident that competition for places can allow him to thrive, and despite the lack of goals, believes there are positive signs that the 28-year-old is settling on Wearside.

“He’s probably the best I’ve seen him, to be honest,” Fowler said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You never know what’s going on behind the scenes but I know his family have moved to the area and he’s feeling pretty settled. That definitely helps.

“He’s bubbly around the place.

“It’s just a matter of getting that goal. Like any striker you’re just lookng for that one, whether it comes off his backside and goes in and whatever it might be.

“He’s good, we obviously have the three strikers competing and whoever finds that consistency and goals will take the pressure off the others, allow them to come in and try and put the pressure on without being the main focus.”

The Carabao Cup has served Grigg well so far this season.

He impressed against Burnley in the previous round and got his first goal of the campaign with an instinctive finish past former England international Joe Hart.

Fowler is not yet sure who will get the nod to lead the line against Sheffield United on Wednesday night, with McNulty set to miss out and at this stage a slight doubt for the visit of MK Dons on Saturday.

“We’ll pick a team for Wednesday to win the game,” Fowler said.

“Whether that be Will or Charlie Wyke, with an eye ahead to Saturday as well. Marc McNulty will miss out on Wednesday, whether he’ll be back on Saturday I’m not too sure.