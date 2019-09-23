James Fowler drops Sunderland selection hints ahead of Sheffield United tie

The Black Cats have a number of injury concerns, with Aiden McGeady and Jordan WIllis set to miss out.

Marc McNulty and Alim Ozturk are also likely to sit the Carabao Cup third round tie out as they continue their recovery from recent niggles.

Manager Jack Ross has not yet picked his side for the contest with Sheffield United, but Fowler expects summer signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock to feature.

Elliot Embleton, who impressed against Burnley in the previous round but has had limited gametime in the league thus far, is also expected to play a prominent role.

Embleton started on the opening day of the season after impressing in the pre-season campaign, but has had just two appearances from the bench in the league since then.

“We’ve not picked the team yet but Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock will definitely be in the squad,” Fowler said.

“They’ve played an U23s game but that will never compare to first team football, sometimes you put them in and see how long they can last., then make changes from there.

“There’ll be a few enforced changes and there’ll be some changes where we want to get players gametime.

“Elliot Embleton will be one that will be involved and we’ll see what he can produce for us.”

Fowler also expects Lee Burge to get another opportunity to impress in goal.

The 26-year-old has impressed in the two previous rounds, and won praise from Jack Ross for his attitude and application as he competes with Jon McLaughlin.

Fowler echoed that praise and believes the game provides a good opportunity for him to show his quality.

“I think Lee will play,” Fowler said.

“The manager has said how pleased he has been with how he has trained and every time he’s been asked to play he’s done well.

“He’s a great lad around the changing room so it’s important he feels part of it.