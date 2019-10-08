James Fowler backs 'gutted' Jack Ross to bounce back and says he won't be short of job offers after Sunderland sacking

Sunderland assistant manager James Fowler.

Ross was sacked on Tuesday afternoon with the Black Cats sixth in League One, eight points off leaders Ipswich Town after 11 games of the season gone.

Fowler took charge of the 3-2 EFL Trophy victory over Grimsby Town last night after Ross was sacked in the hours leading up to the game.

And he believes his former boss will bounce back strongly after losing his job on Wearside.

"I don't think he'll be short of offers,” said Fowler.

“I think people that are in the know and see what he has done, there will definitely be job offers there for him. I have no doubt. When you look at his record and the games he has lost, there two Wembley trips as well, narrowly missing out, and the defeats - I read a stat that only Manchester City and Liverpool [have lost less games] which is a great thing for him to have on his CV.

“I think doing it at this club and the changes that have happened over that period of time is credit to him."

When asked about Ross’ legacy at Sunderland and when will it be realised, Fowler added: “It might never be, because quite a lot of the things he has done have been behind the scenes and might never get seen or spoken about.

“I've seen a massive change in the place and I think the people who work there day in, who worked there beforehand, would probably be able to give you a better answer than me.

“I'm sure some people will be glad to see him gone, the media or fans, but I know how hard he worked and how good he is as well.

“I'm gutted for him because I know how much he loved this job and I think he'll be gutted himself tonight as well.”