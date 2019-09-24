James Fowler asked about takeover as FPP Sunderland deal by American consortium edges closer
Takeover talk continues to dominate at Sunderland AFC with a deal edging ever closer.
John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek are set to obtain a majority stake in the Black Cats in the near future and that moved a big step closer last week when a new company was formed to facilitate the deal.
Fans are waiting patiently for confirmation of the takeover, which is close to completion once all the necessary paper work and legal documents have been agreed.
For the Sunderland squad and coaching staff it remains business as usual.
Assistant James Fowler was standing in for under-pressure Jack Ross ahead of the Carabao Cup clash away to Sheffield United on Wednesday evening, with the club rotating pre-match media duties for cup games throughout the season.
When asked about the ongoing takeover talks, Fowler said: "That is way above my head.
“We keep coming in and do what we do, try to win games, make players better and what will be will be regarding the takeover of the club."
The American trio – who will be joined by computer tycoon Michael Dell, who will hold a minority share – have attended Sunderland games in recent weeks.
The new company, titled ‘FPP Sunderland Limited’, was registered with Companies House last week.
Phelan, Fuhrman and Platek are the three directors of the new company, which was registered in Delaware, USA on Monday, September 16.
The companies registered address is that of the Stadium of Light, with the new company set to be used as a vessel through which to purchase the club.