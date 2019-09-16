Jack Ross verdict on Sunderland's start, promotion push and his dressing room message to squad

Sunderland bounced back from the 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United with a convincing 3-1 win away to Accrington Stanley.

It was their seventh game, with four wins, two draws and one defeat leaving Ross’ side fifth, well placed with a game in hand and just two points off the top.

“I think it won’t be until after ten games that it really starts to settle. By the end of September, we will start to see a bit of shape to it,” added the Sunderland boss.

Jack Ross has delivered his verdict on Sunderland's start to the season.

“We are pleased with where we are, even if we would like to be in an even better position.

“We have had one game postponed because of international commitments and we have to assess whether we keep doing that through the course of the season.

“Last season was challenging because of international call-ups and progressing in the Checkatrade Trophy because it put us back a bit and we were always playing catch-up. We would rather keep racking up the wins and the points.”

Sunderland fell behind to a fifth minute Jordan Clark strike but responded quickly and emphatically, goals from Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty putting the Black Cats 3-1 up at half-time. A lead Stanley could not breach.

Ross added: “Every time we’ve lost a game in the last season and a bit, we’ve responded in the right way.

“I say often enough how I have to remain grounded through the good results and the occasional bad one.

“But the truth is we’ve made a good start and we’re in a good position in the league. In this period, Peterborough appears but it is what it is. But I’m pleased because the players have shown their character time after time over the last season. That has never been in doubt.