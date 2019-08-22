Jack Ross targeting two defensive additions as he reveals Sunderland transfer latest

The Black Cats boss is continuing to hunt for a left-back to provide competition for Denver Hume, with Conor McLaughlin filling in during the last three games.

He is also looking to make a further defensive addition to ensure he has adequate strength in depth to last the season.

“There won’t be an addition ahead of the game next week,” he said.

Conor McLaughlin.

“We may add two next week, I hope. Both in defensive areas just to give us that real strength in depth for the course of the season.

“It’s not been easy to identify and get the right ones in, but hopefully we can because it would help us, and we can then see where we are as a whole squad and if we need to trim it we’ll do so.”

Sunderland endured frustration last week as four potential left-back additions moved on loan to Championship clubs on deadline day for the top two tiers.

Ross says he has no preference as it stands, with getting the right player the most important factor.

He clearly signalled, however, in explaining the delay in making an addition, that a player with significant first-team experience is essential.

“We haven’t got a preference now between loan or permanent, it’s just about getting a good one in,” he said.

“It it’s a loan fine, if it’s a permanent, we’ll do that.

“We’ve not filtered it.

“It’s not been easy, we’ve missed out an a few, not through any fault of our own, just through them moving to other clubs higher up the leagues.

“Even now there’s a mix in the ones we’re pursuing between loan and permanent.

“We’ve got make sure it’s someone who can improve us,” he added.

“The Championship window has closed, but for example I’ve very reluctant to bring in for example a young loanee from a Premier League Club because I’ve got a 20-year-old coming through my own academy.

“If it’s a 20-year-old who has played 100 games, it’s different.