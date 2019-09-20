Jack Ross reveals whether he has asked prospective new owners about his own position ahead of FPP Sunderland takeover

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

The Black Cats are set to be taken over by an American consortium containing John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek – whom Ross admits he has been involved in various dialogues with.

A deal is close and could be announced in the coming days.

The Gazette understands Ross’ position is not under threat and he will continue to lead the promotion charge this season.

Sunderland are aiming to win promotion at the second time of asking under Ross having missed out in the League One play-off final last season.

“Have I asked about my position? No, is the simple answer to that,” said Ross, when quizzed on his own position if and when the takeover is completed.

“I’ll be entirely truthful, I’ve had conversations with them, but I’ve never once asked about my own position.

“What will be will be in that sense. I believe I’m a good football manager, and I think I’ve proven that. I’ve got a win record, percentage wise, that stands up against a lot of people. I’m thorough in what I do.

“Will that always guarantee success and good results? No, of course it doesn’t, that’s the nature of the beast being involved in this job.

“Should somebody walk in tomorrow, become the new owners, and decide there’s a better manager out there, that’s fine. It’s no problem. I’ve survived in the past and I’m sure I’d work again.

“I know people might not believe me, but I don’t worry about that. I worry about doing my job right every day, I don’t worry about somebody deciding that something else would be better, that’s fine.”

