The Scot was dismissed from the Stadium of Light a fortnight ago, and has since been replaced by the experienced Phil Parkinson.

And Ross has now opened up on being sacked by the Black Cats, and has revealed exactly how he was told that the club would be moving in a different direction.

The 43-year-old, who is still living in Northumberland with his family, had a meeting arranged with director Neil Fox on the eve of the leasing.com Trophy clash with Grimsby Town.

Jack Ross has revealed what he told Stewart Donald after being sacked by Sunderland

The agenda quickly altered though, following on from a disappointing defeat at Lincoln City just days previously.

“The content changed,” said Ross, speaking to The Athletic.

“It happened relatively quickly. They’d decided it was better if they made a change and once a decision is made, it’s made.

“There’s no point debating the merits of it. We had an adult conversation. I like to think I handled it pretty well.”

And while it wasn’t Donald who delivered the news, the Sunderland owner tried to contact Ross in the aftermath - although the manager was keen to take some time before returning the phone call.

“He’d called me, but I wanted to take stock,” he admitted.

“I rang back to thank him for the opportunity and wish him all the best.

“We had a perfectly cordial conversation. I actually said to him, ‘This isn’t about some of the things that happened at the end that could have been handled better or whether this is right or wrong’.

“It was a case of ‘Right, OK, I’ve put a line through it and that’s it.’”

Ross was an outsider with the bookmakers for the Barnsley job following his dismissal, and admits he is open to where his next challenge will be.

“Management is the right fit for me,” he added.