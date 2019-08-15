Jack Ross reveals the plan Sunderland have to get Will Grigg firing again

Grigg, a big-money capture from Wigan Athletic during the January transfer window, is yet to get off the mark for the current campaign.

But Ross remains confident that the Northern Irish international can hit the goal trail for the Black Cats, having admitted that the striker has ‘not delivered’ what he would have desired when he arrived at the club.

And the Sunderland boss insists that he, his staff and the player himself are working hard to rectify his striking woes – with plans in place to assess all aspects in a bid to get the forward firing.

Speaking ahead of the visit of Portsmouth, Ross said: "I can't shy away from the fact that - and Will knows this because we speak regularly - in terms of goal return, I haven't got it from him and he's not delivered as he would have liked to done.

"I think he would sit here and, with the type of lad he is, admit that as well.

"But you have two choices - you wallow in self-pity or try and rectify it. That's what we're trying to do.

"We look at what I can do as a manager, what my staff can do and then how Will can affect it.

"We'll continue to do that until we get that goal return from him.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As a striker, fairly or unfairly, you're judged on your goal return. It's why you're in that position and why you're brought to clubs.

"We're confident we can still get that from him."

Ross is well-aware of the criticism levied at Grigg in recent weeks, with some sections of the fanbase growing frustrated.

And while pleased with the striker’s contribution, the Sunderland boss concedes that he will always be judged on goals.

"In my opinion, it's the hardest part of the game and the most difficult part,” he admitted.

"It's the one that wins and loses games and so you are judged that way.