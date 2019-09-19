Jack Ross reveals conversations over Sunderland takeover - and whether it will affect his January business
Jack Ross has been told that Sunderland will be looking to operate under a ‘sustainable’ model – having continued his dialogue with the club’s potential new owners.
The Black Cats are set to be taken over by an American consortium containing John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek – whom Ross admits he has been involved in various dialogues with.
And while reluctant to comment too much on the status of the takeover, Ross believes a sustainable approach is their aim.
“Yes,” said Ross, when asked if he had heard any more regarding the change of ownership.
“I’ve said often enough about my relationship with Stewart and the communication I have with him.
“I’ve had regular dialogue with those people who possibly will take ownership of the club, but until that’s all concluded I’d be reluctant to say too much about it.
“The conversations today indicate there will be a sustainable approach given to try and grow the club in the right way.”
Indeed, Ross insists that the ongoing speculation regarding the takeover is not distracting him from the job at hand – or proving a hindrance as the January transfer window.
“I haven’t even thought about that,” he admitted of the transfer window.
“We’ve had a lot of games in a short period of time and I just need to make sure I win the next game ahead of me.
“That’s not to say we don’t have a broader picture and plan. We look at what we may have to do when the transfer window opens.”