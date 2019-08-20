Jack Ross reacts to latest Jon McLaughlin contract developments and hails goalkeeper's attitude
Jack Ross wants to see a swift resolution to contract talks with Jon McLaughlin, but insists there is no ‘real panic’ at this stage.
Ross called his goalkeeper ‘the best in the league’ after another commanding performance against Portsmouth.
He was linked with a move away in the summer as his current deal winds down, and recently said that no new deal had been offered.
Speaking to the Roker Rapport podcast, Chairman Stewart Donald said he did not think the starting point for negotiations with his representative had been ‘sensible’, but praised the Scot and said he was ‘very confident’ an agreement would be reached.
Ross echoed that view and hailed McLaughlin’s attitude and professionalism.
“Jon and I have a good relationship and I spoke after the game on my opinion of him as a player,” Ross said.
“I don’t think I chuck out comments like that, I think it’s a fair opinion to say he’s the best goalkeeper in the league and he’s proven it over the course of last season and how he has started this season.
“I’ve been consistent that I want to keep him at the club as long as we can otherwise I’ve got to go out and find another goalkeeper as good.
“Things had stalled, not through Jon’s fault, it was for a variety of reasons.
“My wish is that they are kickstarted and that we find an agreement.
“He wants to stay, he’s made that clear to me. He has a year to go on his contract so really, there’s no panic.
“We just want to keep good players at the club and my ask is that the negotiations start properly and we go from there, and my understanding is that they will.
“I’ve said often enough, Jon is low maintenance as a player and he’s not demanding,” he added.
“The way negotiations take place between representatives is not always a fair indication of a player’s thoughts. I know people believe it should be but from Jon’s point of view, he should certianly be immune from any potential criticism because I can’t speak highly enough of his professionalism and also his want to stay here for the right reasons.”