Jack Ross reacts to latest Jon McLaughlin contract developments and hails goalkeeper's attitude

Jon McLaughlin is keen to extend his stay at Sunderland beyond this season

Ross called his goalkeeper ‘the best in the league’ after another commanding performance against Portsmouth.

He was linked with a move away in the summer as his current deal winds down, and recently said that no new deal had been offered.

Speaking to the Roker Rapport podcast, Chairman Stewart Donald said he did not think the starting point for negotiations with his representative had been ‘sensible’, but praised the Scot and said he was ‘very confident’ an agreement would be reached.

Ross echoed that view and hailed McLaughlin’s attitude and professionalism.

“Jon and I have a good relationship and I spoke after the game on my opinion of him as a player,” Ross said.

“I don’t think I chuck out comments like that, I think it’s a fair opinion to say he’s the best goalkeeper in the league and he’s proven it over the course of last season and how he has started this season.

“I’ve been consistent that I want to keep him at the club as long as we can otherwise I’ve got to go out and find another goalkeeper as good.

“Things had stalled, not through Jon’s fault, it was for a variety of reasons.

“My wish is that they are kickstarted and that we find an agreement.

“He wants to stay, he’s made that clear to me. He has a year to go on his contract so really, there’s no panic.

“We just want to keep good players at the club and my ask is that the negotiations start properly and we go from there, and my understanding is that they will.

“I’ve said often enough, Jon is low maintenance as a player and he’s not demanding,” he added.