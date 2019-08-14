Jack Ross reacts to Aiden McGeady's stellar cameo and more promising signs from Marc McNulty

Aiden McGeady puts Sunderland ahead at the Wham Stadium

Sunderland had played well in the first half but the game was locked at 1-1 with just over 20 minutes to play when Ross turned to McGeady.

The Irishman jas been working his way back to fitness after missing most of pre-season with a foot injury, but he looked in fine form at the Wham Stadium and scored a wonderful goal, pinching the ball in midfield, driving past the Accrington defence and firing into the bottom corner.

It was a good sign for Ross and Sunderland.

“The thing with Aiden is, when any players gets injured they work their way back to fitness but with him it is more about sharpness,” he said.

“He’s frustrated himself that he’s not been at his sharpest because his game is all about that.

“He benefited from the time on the pitch on Saturday, albeit he probably felt he wasn’t at his best. Then he looked fresh and sharp when he came on tonight and that’s a positive for us.

“When he came back from injury last season it took him a while to get up to full sharpness. He showed his intelligence to read the pass and then his quality after is just brilliant.”

Ross also had high praise for Marc McNulty, who scored his first goal for the club and provided the assist for Charlie Wyke’s late strike.

“I’m not going to downplay the importance of him getting that goal,” Ross said.

“Strikers can come to clubs and their all-round contribution can be good, but ultimately, they’ll be judged on goals. Ultimately, that’s why they’re brought to the club. For him to add to his all-round good play so far by scoring the first goal and hitting the bar is good, and then the third is why we brought him as well.