Jack Ross reacts to Sunderland's first clean sheet of the season and two excellent debuts
Jack Ross was thrilled to see his Sunderland debutants shine as the Black Cats landed their first clean sheet of the season.
Laurens De Bock and Joel Lynch both produced commanding displays and lasted the full 90 minutes after joining late in the summer window.
“Laurens did well to last the game because we weren’t sure if he would because he is a bit behind Joel,” Ross said.
“He is a proper left-back and you could see that tonight, and we need that.
“I was really pleased with Joel, when you recruit so late in the window players tend not to have had a proper pre-season with much gametime so he has worked hard to get himself up to speed.
“He is different to the other central defenders we have got. He is a natural left-sider for a start, and he has a presence about him and it might not be obvious from the stands but he is a real organiser as well.”
Ross believes his side’s defending has improved this season and was pleased they were able to get their reward at Bramall Lane.
“I’d argue we’ve deserved a clean sheet before this because defensively we’ve actually done okay,” he said.
“It’s just the fine margins. It’s very obvious to say it was very important in a tight game like this.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a problem scoring goals, so if we can take the confidence from the way we’ve defended tonight, that will be great. The clean sheet was a well-deserved reward.”