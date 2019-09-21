Chants of ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ could clearly be heard from the away end when Chris Maguire was subbed for Charlie Wyke, while a section of Sunderland fans then joined in with a brief Bolton chant of ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ aimed at the Scot.

Ross is under-pressure after two points were dropped for the second game in succession, the Black Cats well off the pace against a Bolton side that has struggled badly this season.

Fifth-placed Sunderland now find themselves five points off top spot after a really poor display away to struggling Bolton Wanderers.

Sunderland had to settle for a point at Bolton.

The hosts hadn’t won a game all season and hadn’t scored a league goal on home soil before today.

Too many Sunderland players were off their games and relentless Bolton, who signed 10 players on deadline day after the club was finally saved in a takeover bid, were more than worthy of at least a point.

A section of the fanbase turned on Ross when Maguire was subbed, Wyke coming on with clear chants of ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’.

Bolton fans joined in with chants of ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ with a section of Sunderland fans joining in with that chant.

There were then loud boos at the full-time whistle, with the players taking the brunt. Ross did walk into the centre circle to shake the referee’s hand before heading down the tunnel.

When quizzed on the chants against him, Ross said: “Any criticism, give it to me. That’s my job.

“You make decisions based on how you think players have performed at the time. We then find an equaliser, so whether that justifies it or not I don’t know.

“It is my job to do that, it is fine, criticism, no problem.”

When pressed on the chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’, Ross added: “That’s football. That’s no problem.

“I am a 43-year-old man, I have been through a lot in life to earn the right to work and deal with things, it is not a flippant remark.

“Like any human being, criticism is not nice for any person, irrespective of what walk of life you are in.

“Strength of character to deal with it is a different thing.

“It is no problem.”

Jack Hobbs hooked Bolton in front five minutes after half-time, an awful goal for Sunderland to concede from a free-kick before Aiden McGeady rescued a point in added-on time.