Jack Ross reacts after making Leeds United left back his seventh summer signing
Jack Ross says he is looking forward to working with Laurens De Bock after making the Leeds United left-back his seventh summer signing.
Ross has been eager to add competition for Denver Hume to his squad, but suffered a number of frustrating setbacks through the course of the summer.
At one stage, four potential targets moved to Championship clubs on the first deadline day of the summer.
He has eventually landed his signing hours before the League One window shuts, fulfilling his primary criteria of finding a player with significant first team experience.
De Bock struggled for regular minutes at Leeds United but has over 200 senior appearances, most of them in the Belgian top tier.
He joins on loan for the rest of the season.
"Getting some competition into our left side has been a priority for a while now,” Ross said.
“We have had to work hard to get Laurens in because he’s a player that’s got a really good pedigree in terms of Champions League and Europa League experience.
“He’s excited about coming here so we’re looking forward to working with him.”
De Bock said: “I know the team wants to go up this season and hopefully my experience will help us achieve that.
“The manager has been really positive in the conversations I’ve had with him and that’s given me a great feeling because I know they believe in me.”
De Bock will challenge Hume for a place in the starting XI, with the youngster currently recoving from an ankle problem.