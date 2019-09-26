Jack Ross press conference LIVE: Team news and injury updates ahead of MK Dons visit

Jack Ross’ Sunderland side last night defeated Premier League Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane – with attentions now turning to the visit of MK Dons this weekend.

By James Copley
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 13:24 pm
Jack Ross in action against Sheffield United.

Max Power put Sunderland ahead with an absolute screamer just minutes into the Carabao Cup tie and the Black Cats held on to record a memorable win.

We’ll have reaction to the victory plus all of the latest takeover and transfer news as an American consortium nears a deal to buy the North East club.

