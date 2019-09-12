Jack Ross press conference LIVE: Sunderland injury and takeover updates ahead of Accrington
Sunderland AFC are still in the midst of takeover talks with a four-strong American group – with their League One clash at Accrington Stanley rapidly approaching.
By James Copley
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 12:52
Off the field matters have come to the fore in recent weeks, with John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek – along with Michael Dell – looking to finalise a deal to secure the ownership of the club. But focus will shift back to the pitch this weekend when Sunderland face Accrington, and Jack Ross will provide some pre-match updates today. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day: