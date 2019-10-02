Jack Ross offers his verdict on Sunderland new boy Joel Lynch after his impressive home debut
Jack Ross has hailed summer signing Joel Lynch, describing the experienced defender as a ‘good type’ to have around the Academy of Light.
The former Huddersfield Town and QPR centre back has impressed since his arrival on Wearside, and was a standout performer in the wins over Sheffield United and MK Dons.
Those appearances came after a period in which Lynch, and fellow recruit Laurens De Bock, were worked hard behind the scenes as they sought to build-up match fitness.
And while that period of intense training meant the 31-year-old’s first-team chances were restricted, Ross believes it helped aid his transition into life in the North East.
Now, with the defender fully settled, his nous and know-how after over 330 EFL appearances can begin to rub-off on the Black Cats’ squad.
“I think he’s a good type to have around, he gets on with us work,” admitted Ross.
“It maybe helped him having this little period where he is playing catchup with fitness, I think he’s adjusted to how we work and the club.
“He’s settled in and everyday I’ve noticed that he’s become more and more comfortable in the surroundings.
“I think that’s then reflected in the performances.
“It maybe wasn’t a bad thing when he had that forced bedding in period to get his fitness.”
Lynch and Jordan Willis look set to continue their partnership at the back against Lincoln City - despite Alim Ozturk’s return to fitness.