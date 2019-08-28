Jack Ross has this message for misfiring Sunderland striker Will Grigg and drops selection hint for Burnley clash

Jack Ross is taking the competition seriously and wants to progress but winning promotion from League One is clearly the priority, with a trip to rivals Peterborough United Saturday.

Ross has a strong squad which allows him to make several changes and still field a strong side for the 7.45pm kick-off at Turf Moor.

And the Scot has again backed misfiring Grigg, who missed a glorious chances in the 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, to come good.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

Ross said: “We want to win the game, we want to keep progressing in the cup but the game is Wednesday, we've got Peterborough on Saturday so we travel Friday. It's a quick turnaround for us.

“We've had six games in 21 days and by the time we get to the end of the week it'll be eight in 28, which is a punishing schedule for all the teams that have played from day one and are progressing in the Carabao Cup.

“We'll properly utilise our squad, we need to do that and people will understand we've got a huge game on Saturday away from home.

“We will make a lot of changes but equally we'll have a good team out. We’ve got players like George (Dobson), like Dylan (McGeouch) who have done not a lot wrong this season. Tom Flanagan comes into that as well.

“It's a good game for them to play in as well because I think it's one they'll be excited by. It's important we use the squad properly over these games.”

The game will come too soon for hamstring-victim Marc McNulty who is targeting the trip to Posh.

On Grigg, Ross added: “I felt for Will against Wimbledon in terms of the opportunity he missed because his overall play was good, encouraging, it helped us win the game.