Jack Ross has this message for Lynden Gooch after spectacular volley for Sunderland
Jack Ross has outlined the challenge to Lynden Gooch following his stunning volley in the 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley.
Sunderland were trailing when quick-thinking from a throw-in led to Denver Hume whipping in a perfect cross for Gooch to volley home in spectacular fashion, drawing the Black Cats level after seven minutes.
That moment of brilliance sparked an impressive comeback which saw Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty add two more before half-time, to wrap up the win.
Gooch now has three goals to his name and after seeing his form peter out towards the back end of last season, Ross has outlined the challenge facing him this year.
Ross said: “The good thing for Lynden is he is having that end product again.
“I know he was frustrated as he maybe didn’t have it so much the end of last season but certainly in the opening period of this season he is producing in terms of goals and assists and long may that continue.
“I think Lynden has spoken about that himself [adding the consistency to his game], if you look at his career, last season was the first he has played consistently through the course of the whole season.
“The next challenge is then to produce a level of performance through the season and to date he has started the season in the same manner he did last season.
“His aim will be to replicate that form over the course of the season.”