Jack Ross gives update on Jack Baldwin's Sunderland future and other potential exits

Sunderland have had enquiries regarding Jack Baldwin

Ross is happy with his Sunderland squad but has consistently stressed that he will not stand in the way of any player who is eager to seek more regular first-team football.

The Black Cats boss is also keen to add a left-back to his squad, something he is adamant he will do.

“There’s one or two within the squad that people have enquired about,” Ross said.

“Any decision will obviously have to happen relatively quickly, but it will be a joint decision between me and the player as well.

“I never want to deny a player the opportunity to play, but I’m not chasing anyone out the door because I think we’ve got a good group, we showed that again at Burnley.”

One of the players most likely to leave is Jack Baldwin.

The 26-year-old has been out of favour this season, but returned in fine fashion during the 3-1 win over Burnley in the Carabao Cup.

Sunderland have had enquiries but the player might yet decide to stay, with Ross labelling his performance ‘terrific’.

Cup competitions mean there could still be chances to impress, as Alim Ozturk eventually did last season after a long spell out of the manager’s plans.

“You can’t put yourself in the player’s shoes, you have to listen to what they have to say and how they feel,” Ross said.

“I’d like to think that part of that is what we’ve created at the club in terms of the training being enjoybale, the environment being good, and there being a fair opportunity.

“Alim backed himself last season and Jack might look to that as an example.

“I can’t say for certain either way, not just for Jack but for a couple of others.

“There may be movement but it will depend on us and the player.”

Should one of the players in question leave, Ross does not plan to replace them.

“I think if anybody was to leave, I think we’d be OK in what we’ve got squad depth wise,” he said.