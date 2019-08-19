Jack Ross gives update on injured Sunderland pair Ethan Robson and Duncan Watmore
Jack Ross hopes that Duncan Watmore will return to full training later this week.
Watmore was a late substitute on the opening day of the season but has been absent from the last three matchday squads with a thigh problem.
“Duncan was back on the grass on Monday running, so hopefully towards the end of the week he might start training properly,” Ross said.
Ethan Robson, however, remains sidelined with his thigh injury.
The 22-year-old had hoped to break into the matchday squad on a regular basis this season but more injury frustration has prevented him being part of any of the matchday squads so far this season.
“Ethan has still not been back on the grass, so I would imagine is at least a couple of weeks away,” Ross said.
Marc McNulty is the manager’s other injury concern, but Ross said the prognosis looked more positive on Monday. He will definitely miss the trip to Rochdale.