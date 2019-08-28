Jack Ross gives latest Sunderland transfer update as hunt for left-back continues
Jack Ross remains confident that Sunderland will sign a left-back before the transfer window shuts, but would not comment on individual targets.
The Black Cats are believed to have had bids rejected for Sheffield Wednesday’s Morgan Fox and Kilmarnock’s Greg Taylor, while Swansea City’s Declan John is reportedly another option.Ross says he is ‘juggling’ a number of options before the window closes on Monday at 5pm.
“We will have one in before the end of the window,” he said.
“It’s been challenging for loads of different reasons.
“I wouldn’t want to comment on any particular player, there are a list of players we have identified.
“Some are loans, some fees, some frees.
“We’ve tried and we are juggling a few balls in the air at the moment.
“Hopefully in the next couple of days we’ll find a solution to that particular problem.”
Denver Hume impressed again in the 3-1 win over Burnley.