Jack Ross gives full Sunderland injury update as Marc McNulty nears return
Chris Maguire is a doubt for Sunderland’s clash with Peterborough United on Saturday.
The popular forward scored a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon last weekend but did not travel to Burnley for the Carabao Cup win on Wednesday.
Ross will make a late call on both Maguire and Marc McNulty, who is nearing a return from a hamstring problem.
“Marc trained today [Thursday] but Chris [Maguire] didn’t,” Ross said.
“All those that missed out at Burnley were rested, with the exception of Chris who had a little bit of a knock.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“We’ll see how they both react, to training and not training, over the course of this evening and then tomorrow morning.”
Duncan Watmore is likely to be missing for another couple fo weeks after suffering a recurrence of the thigh problem that has sidelined him recently.
“Duncan was scheduled to play on Wednesday but suffered a recurrence post-training on Tuesday and will be absent [this weekend],” Ros ssaid.