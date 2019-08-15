Jack Ross gives full Sunderland injury and left-back update ahead of Portsmouth clash
Jack Ross could have Denver Hume and Dylan McGeouch to call upon when Portsmouth visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
The pair missed the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Accrington Stanley with a groin and ankle problem respectively.
“Denver and Dylan missed the game midweek but returned to training on Thursday,” Ross said.
“We’ll see how they react through the course of today and tomorrow, but all being well they’ll be back in the squad and available.”
If fit, Ross will have a big call to make on Hume, who was replaced at half time against Ipswich Town.
Conor McLaughlin could be asked to deputise again, but Ross insists that Hume can rediscover his form.
“He’s no different to any player, you pick the team based on what is right to win the game but also form and you can’t ignore that,” Ross said.
“You pick your team based on who is in the best form and who is in the best place to deal with the challenges ahead. He’s no different in that regard.
“My opinion of Denver as a good player will never change, he’s still young and relatively inexperienced, he’s still not played a lot of games so there will be ups and downs.
“When there are dips we will look after him properly.”
Ross admits that only having one left-back is not ideal but remains confident it will be addressed before the transfer window shuts.
“With Reece [James] leaving, at the time that was the best possible way to avoid the scenario we had last year where we carried three left-backs,” he said.
“Last summer I thought Bryan would leave the club and he didn’t.
“Ideally you would always have two but you can’t predict with certainty how things will go.
“We’re still trying.
“We’re working our way through those we identified, in terms of how available are they, that can be fluid and change as well.
“We’re active and I would be amazed if we didn’t get one. We need to do it but it’s just, we could have done it before now but you don’t want to do it for the sake of doing it.”