Jack Ross gives full Sunderland injury and left-back update ahead of Portsmouth clash

Conor McLaughlin could be asked to deputise at left-back again this Saturday

The pair missed the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Accrington Stanley with a groin and ankle problem respectively.

“Denver and Dylan missed the game midweek but returned to training on Thursday,” Ross said.

“We’ll see how they react through the course of today and tomorrow, but all being well they’ll be back in the squad and available.”

If fit, Ross will have a big call to make on Hume, who was replaced at half time against Ipswich Town.

Conor McLaughlin could be asked to deputise again, but Ross insists that Hume can rediscover his form.

“He’s no different to any player, you pick the team based on what is right to win the game but also form and you can’t ignore that,” Ross said.

“You pick your team based on who is in the best form and who is in the best place to deal with the challenges ahead. He’s no different in that regard.

“My opinion of Denver as a good player will never change, he’s still young and relatively inexperienced, he’s still not played a lot of games so there will be ups and downs.

“When there are dips we will look after him properly.”

Ross admits that only having one left-back is not ideal but remains confident it will be addressed before the transfer window shuts.

“With Reece [James] leaving, at the time that was the best possible way to avoid the scenario we had last year where we carried three left-backs,” he said.

“Last summer I thought Bryan would leave the club and he didn’t.

“Ideally you would always have two but you can’t predict with certainty how things will go.

“We’re still trying.

“We’re working our way through those we identified, in terms of how available are they, that can be fluid and change as well.