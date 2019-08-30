Jack Ross explains his plans to get Joel Lynch up to speed and when Sunderland fans can expect a debut

Lynch signed for the Black Cats on Monday after leaving QPR in the summer.

He is short of match fitness and will not play any part as the team travel to face Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.

With the game against Burton Albion next weekend postponed due to international call-ups, Lynch will have time to get up to speed.

Joel Lynch became Sunderland's sixth summer

Ross sees his side face a typically punishing schedule thereafter, with five games before September is over.

“He’s obviously not done a lot,” Ross said.

“He did a little bit at the start of pre-season with Sheffield United, then he’s been training on his own.

“He’s a little behind.

“He’ll do almost a mini pre-season in between doing little bits of training with me.

“I would expect him after the international break to be at the point where you’re saying, ‘right, that’s him up to speed’.

“A couple of weeks work and that should be him ready to go.”

Ross also expects to play at least one game behind closed doors in the break, which will give the 31-year-old valuable match time.

“We’ve got one game scheduled for behind closed doors next week already, and we may get another one in as well,” Ross said.

“That will help not just him but a couple of others who need ticking over as well.

“It’s more likely he’ll [play in those] than any U23 game.”

Speaking after signing earlier this week, the former QPR defender admitted that he will have to earn his place.

Both Alim Ozturk and Jordan Willis have been in good form, while Tom Flanagan and Jack Baldwin impressed against Burnley.

“I haven’t come here expecting to go straight into the team,” he said.

“There’s players in the squad offering me great competition, there are some really good players.