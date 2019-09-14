Jack Ross discusses Jack Baldwin's Sunderland future after late loan exit

Jack Baldwin may well have played his last game for Sunderland

The centre-back made a surprise move to the League Two side on deadline day after dropping down the defensive pecking order at the start of the new campaign.

He had made an impressive return to action in the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Burnley earlier in the month, but the arrival of Joel Lynch on a free transfer left him fifth choice.

Ross had told the 26-year-old he would be happy for him to stay but insisted he would not stand in the way of a move that could mean regular football.

And while an injury crisis could prompt a rethink, Ross would not expect the situation to change in the new year.

He believes the clarity of a season-long loan was important for the defender as he starts the next phase of his career.

“I think if we were in a really bad situation we would have dialogue with Salford,” Ross said.

“But in order from Jack even just from a personal point of view, to adjust his life and make that commitment to going there…

“The thing with Jack is, I didn’t want to lose him from my squad, I know that sounds daft, but I liked having him here and I still think he’s a good player.

“I don’t think that Jack was that keen to leave either, if that makes sense, he just knew where he was with us and this opportunity came up to play regularly.

“I think from that point of view, and then the personal point of view knowing he could relocate family etc, it worked.

“You can’t just selfishly accumulate players, you’ve got to understand their point of view as well. We had a good, sensible discussion on deadline day. It wasn’t an easy decision for him, I’ve spoken to him since and I hope he goes there and does well.”

Baldwin is out of contract next summer, after signing a two-year deal when he arrived from Peterborough United last season.