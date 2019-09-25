Jack Ross on a 'difficult few days' for Sunderland and Sheffield United win

Max Power puts Sunderland ahead against Sheffield United

The Black Cats boss and his players had come in for stinging criticism after successive draws in League One, but produced a superb defensive display to deny Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United.

Ross said it was credit their application that the home side had changed their standard system in an unsuccessful bid to break the Black Cats down.

“I don’t want to go too much into Saturday, and some of the things that were said in the aftermath of it, but it’s been a tough couple of days for the players and staff,” he said.

“They’ve got a lot of trust and belief in what we do though, they work really hard at it, and there’s a togetherness in there I’ve got no problem with, and they showed that again tonight.

“It wasn’t just the ones that were on the pitch, it was the ones in the squad too because they helped us prepare for the game. We came with a plan of how we wanted to play, and I think it’s a compliment to us that Chris [Wilder] changed his system during the game. They changed the way they play, and they don’t do that very often, so overall I think it was just a really positive night for us, and I’m pleased for the players and staff.

“It was a strong Sheffield United side, and they had strength in depth on the bench as well with the subs they were able to make,” he added.

“I think the way they started the game reflected that as well. They started on the front foot. Lee made a couple of terrific saves in the opening period, but I think you have to do that to see out the early stages.

“But thereafter, I thought our performance was really good. We’ve come away against a Premier League team, with established Premier League players, so I don’t think anything should be taken away from what we’ve done.”