Jack Ross delivers Rotherham United verdict and the threat they pose Sunderland

Fifth-placed Sunderland could go top with a win (KO 7.45pm) and other results going in their favour but Jack Ross is fully aware of the threat posed by a side he believes will be battling for promotion.

Rotherham, relegated from the Championship last season, are 13th but Ross believes they will be among the challengers.

Ross said: "I think usually when teams drop down a division they’re not only expected, the general consensus is they will challenge.

Sunderland host Rotherham at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

“I’m sure the club themselves will have that ambition, and certainly what I’ve seen of them myself to date in preparation for tomorrow night, I think they will be.

“They have a number of good players and they’ve added well to their squad as well.

“We appreciate the significance of going and winning the game tomorrow night."

Goals from Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Marc McNulty sealed victory at the Wham Stadium on Saturday, Sunderland coming from behind to record their fourth win of the campaign.

Rotherham will pose an altogether different challenge.

“They’ve struggled for a bit of continuity in terms of fixtures because of the league this season and what’s happened with some of the teams involved," added Ross.

“Like anybody coming down, there’s usually that little period of adjustment, and we’ve seen that with the results which have been mixed so far.

“But they’ve had some good performances and results mixed in with that as well and after winning on Saturday they come into this fixture in the best possible frame of mind.

“They have a lot of players who played in the Championship and they’ve added to the squad really well. They have a good energy about their team and we know we’re going to have to play well tomorrow.