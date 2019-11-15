Jack Ross to be named Hibernian boss - with Sunderland coach 'likely' to join him

Ross was keen for a quick return to management and has been interviewed for the vacant jobs at Hearts and Hibs, with the Scot set to replace Paul Heckingbottom at Hibernian and he could be unveiled today.

The Scottish Sun claim he will appoint Craig Samson as his goalkeeper coach, having worked with him at Sunderland, while it’s also reported Ross wants to take Sunderland’s first team coach John Potter with him to Hibs.

They report: “The highly-rated manager will be allowed to bring in his own staff.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

“Ex-St Mirren and Dunfermline defender John Potter is likely to be named as his right-hand man with former Scotland squad keeper Craig Samson installed as goalkeeper coach.