Glenn Loovens in action for Sunderland at South Shields friendly.

Loovens was contracted to the club until the end of the current campaign but struggled with injury through the pre-season campaign and has falled down the pecking order.

Jack Ross is keen to make defensive additions next week and as he manages his squad size carefully, this move should allow him to do that.

Ross paid tribute to the 35-year-old and thanked him for him for his professionalism while on Wearside.

“He’s a top, top guy,” Ross said.

“He wanted to make a bigger contribution on the pitch, I think maybe halfway through last season his body was finding it tough, the demands of playing and keeping fit.

“It’s not easy when that happens.

“He’s a brilliant professional in terms of looking after himself and he’s brilliant around the changing room.

“I reflect on his time here and he’s been really helpful for me, how he’s been.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“John Potter takes the defensive analysis meetings and even until now, he’s been going in with them, contributing and helping.

“It’s just the mark of him as a person, a really good gut and a pleasure to work with.”

Loovens has not yet made a decision on whether he will continue playing, but Ross expects him to have a long future in the game.

“He’s a bright guy with a lot to offer the game, and I think he’s got own ideas on what area he would like to work in,” he said.

Loovens made 13 competitive appearances for the Black Cats.

Reflecting on his exit from the Stadium of Light, Loovens said: “I would like to thank everyone – the players, staff and fans - for the support they’ve shown and the help they’ve given me throughout my time at the club.