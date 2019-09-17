'It's happening! Free laptops for everyone!' Delighted Sunderland fans react as takeover by American billionaires edges closer
Sunderland AFC’s takeover by an American consortium has taken a big step towards completion – after a new company was formed to facilitate the deal, sending Sunderland fans into Twitter meltdown!
By James Copley
Tuesday, 17th September 2019, 16:00 pm
John Phelan, Glenn Fuhrman and Robert Platek are set to obtain a majority stake in the Black Cats in the near future.
And the takeover has taken a step towards completion after a new company, titled ‘FPP Sunderland Limited’, was registered with Companies House – here’s how Black Cats supporters reacted to the huge news!